767 festive season road deaths recorded so far, says Transport Minister
PRETORIA - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande says that 767 fatalities have been recorded so far this festive season, a 16% increase from the same period last year.
The Free State has had a 53% increase and KwaZulu-Natal a 46% increase.
The minister delivered a road accident briefing in Pretoria on Thursday.
Thousands of holiday-makers have started making their way to their destinations across the country, but numerous deadly crashes have been recorded.
Nzimande says the highest increase in road fatalities was recorded in the Northern Cape.
“Though it’s a small province, if you look at the percentage increase it was 71% followed by the Free State with 53% and KwaZulu-Natal with 46%. A total of 767 fatalities have been recorded so far in this festive period which is a 16% increase on the previous period.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
