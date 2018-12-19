Zuma: 'I challenged state capture report to safeguard integrity of country'
According to the 'Business Day,' this is contained in court papers filed by Zuma last week against former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.
JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma says he challenged the state capture report not to protect himself but to safeguard the integrity of the country.
It's being reported that the former president claims he was anxious that establishing an inquiry on Madonsela's terms could have exposed him to acting unconstitutionally.
Zuma was forced to set up the Zondo Commission to get to the bottom of allegations of state capture.
The former president announced that the inquiry into his alleged dodgy relationship with the Gupta family would be set up earlier this year after the High Court in Pretoria ruled that the remedial action recommended by Madonsela in the state capture report is binding.
According to the Business Day Zuma has now filed court papers explaining why he challenged Madonsela's recommendations.
The former president claims it was to protect the inquiry.
The state capture inquiry has heard damning testimonies of alleged abuse of power by senior government officials and Zuma's involvement with the Guptas.
Earlier this month, the High Court in Pretoria ruled that the state should not be held liable for Zuma's legal fees.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
