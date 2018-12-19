WC Community Safety Dept requests more resources for Philippi
The Philippi Horticulture Area Campaign has recently raised safety concerns in the farming area after a farm worker and a suspect were shot dead during a robbery on a farm ovre the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Community Safety Department has written to top police management requesting additional resources for Philippi.
The PHA says it wants to see promises made by MEC Alan Winde delivered on after he met with farmers last week.
The organisation's Nazeer Sonday: "Have a dedicated office in our area, a satellite security office and then employ manpower in our area. We cannot have one police vehicle patrolling our area. That's crazy."
Winde says the letter was addressed to provincial police commissioner Khombinkosi Jula.
He added that crime may have an economic impact.
The deadline for feedback is 21 December.
