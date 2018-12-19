[WATCH LIVE] Kganyago, Lagarde briefing on SA economy

IMF managing director Christine Lagarde and Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago had a meeting where they discussed this country’s economic situation.

JOHANNESBURG - International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Christine Lagarde and Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago are briefing the media on Wednesday afternoon following their meeting.

The pair’s meeting, where they discussed the country’s economic situation, comes just weeks after data showed that South Africa had emerged from a technical recession.

WATCH LIVE: discuss this country’s economic situation