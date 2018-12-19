Treasury's Dondo Mogajane failed to disclose criminal record - Mkhwebane

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane made the announcement at a briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found that Treasury DG Dondo Mogajane failed to disclose a criminal record when applying for the post in 2015.

She has now directed President Cyril Ramaphosa to take appropriate disciplinary action against Mogajane.

