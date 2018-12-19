Thousands arrive to apply for KZN Health Dept posts
The recruitment drive is in response to Aaron Motsoaledi announcement that over 5,000 new health posts will be made available to help with the overburdened health system.
DURBAN - The provincial Health Department is embarking on a recruitment drive to hire 150 enrolled nurses and another 150 nursing assistants in KwaZulu-Natal.
Thousands have gathered at the Cato Manor sports field opposite the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital seeking employment with the department.
The recruitment drive is in response to Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announcement last week that over 5,000 new health posts will be made available to help with the overburdened health system.
The department has teamed up with its provincial counterparts for the recruitment process while the budget for these new posts has been allocated by Treasury from the stimulus package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Tens of thousands of applicants are braving the heat, standing in queues that are snaking right around the sports field.
Candidates are then taken on buses to Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital and the Public Works Department's offices where they are tested.
KZN health spokesperson Agiza Hlongwane says: “It is anticipated that once this process is completed, the nurses will then be deployed to health facilities across the province.”
Some of the posts that need to be filled include artisans, clinical psychologists, enrolled nurses, social workers and radiographers.
#KZNHealth The budget for these posts has been allocated by the Treasury as a part of the economic stimulus package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa this year. It’s understood R530million has been allocated and the provincial departments also need to contribute.ZN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 19, 2018
#KZNHealth Thousands of citizens are here at the Cato Manor Sports Grounds hoping to be part of the 150 assistant nurses and another 150 nurses who will be recruited by the KZN health department. ZN pic.twitter.com/C10TaN6lep— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 19, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
