State calls for maximum sentence for parents of Baby Daniel
The couple is standing trial in the High Court in Johannesburg for the murder, abuse and child neglect of Baby Daniel back in 2016.
JOHANNESBURG – The State has called for a conviction and the maximum sentence for parents accused of torturing their three-year-old son in Naturena, south of Johannesburg.
The child was found dead at his home after being severely beaten and burnt with boiling water.
On Tuesday, the court heard closing arguments in the case and judgment has been reserved until Thursday.
The State has called for the parents of Baby Daniel to be convicted for allegedly torturing the three-year-old for most of his young life.
The child suffered broken bones, severe bruises on his body and face, head injuries and 60% burns to his body.
Judge Collin Matshitse questioned why Baby Daniel’s mother did not seem to be bothered about the pattern of her boyfriend harming her child, especially in her absence.
It's understood that Baby Daniel was allegedly tortured over a long period of time until he died.
The couple denies abusing the child.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
