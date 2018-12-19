SIU warns of criminals posing as investigators
It says in some instances, the impostors go as far as requesting cash, claiming they can compromise investigations.
CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has warned of a scam where criminals pose as investigators.
It says in some instances, the impostors go as far as requesting cash, claiming they can compromise investigations.
The public warning appears on the SIU’s website and urges anyone who notices suspicious conduct to report it to the unit.
The SIU says its investigators subscribe to the highest standards of ethics and integrity.
It says no member of the unit is authorised to ask for payment in exchange for influencing probes.
The SIU is currently investigating or has concluded probes into several corruption matters amounting to billions.
LISTEN: here's why the SIU is probing SABC interim board
One such investigation involves the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) which has found a R185m security tender was irregularly awarded by its interim board
Another high-profile investigation involves the cancellation of A R3.7 billion coal supply contract between Eskom and Gupta company Tegeta.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
AfriForum: 'Arrest warrant issued for Grace Mugabe over assault of SA model'
-
Sanef approach Equality Court to end intimidation by EFF
-
Zuma: 'I challenged state capture report to safeguard integrity of country'
-
NPA to prosecute George Bizos's son for alleged assault of wife, says AfriForum
-
Ramaphosa respects Brian Dames’s decision to quit Eskom task team
-
[LISTEN] How to deal with the R99 debit order scam
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.