SIU warns of criminals posing as investigators

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
35 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has warned of a scam where criminals pose as investigators.

The public warning appears on the SIU’s website and urges anyone who notices suspicious conduct to report it to the unit.

The SIU says its investigators subscribe to the highest standards of ethics and integrity.

A screenshot of the SIU public service announcement. Picture: www.sui.org.za

It says no member of the unit is authorised to ask for payment in exchange for influencing probes.

The SIU is currently investigating or has concluded probes into several corruption matters amounting to billions.

LISTEN: here's why the SIU is probing SABC interim board

One such investigation involves the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) which has found a R185m security tender was irregularly awarded by its interim board

Another high-profile investigation involves the cancellation of A R3.7 billion coal supply contract between Eskom and Gupta company Tegeta.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

