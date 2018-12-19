Selena Gomez 'happy' and 'stronger' after rehab stint

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight' that the pop star is 'in good spirits, feeling a lot stronger and happy to be spending time with family and friends.'

LONDON - Selena Gomez is doing much better after her stint in rehab and is enjoying spending quality time with her friends and family.

The 26-year-old singer entered a treatment facility at the beginning of October after she suffered an emotional breakdown following multiple hospitalisations due to issues related to Lupus and her kidney transplant last year.

The Wolves hitmaker was seen for the first time since leaving rehab last month, as she enjoyed a snowy vacation to Big Bear Lake in California, with friends including actress Bailee Madison and model Connar Franklin, who both shared Instagram pictures on the skiing slopes with Gomez on Wednesday.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the pop star is "in good spirits, feeling a lot stronger and happy to be spending time with family and friends."

The Spring Breakers actress has been on a social media break since September, in order to live life in the present.

At the time, she wrote on Instagram: "Mood lol (I was looking at myself in the mirror -like an idiot!) Update: taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings. Obvi. (sic)"

The 13 Reasons Why producer previously took to the social media app to tell her followers she would be stepping away from the spotlight for a while in order to work on improving her mental health.

In a lengthy Instagram Live video, she said: "I think before I turned 26 there was like this weird time in my life [where] I think I was kind of on autopilot for about five years. Kinda just going through the motions and figuring out who I am and just doing the best I could and then slowly but surely doing that."