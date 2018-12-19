SAPS ropes in Interpol in trying to arrest Grace Mugabe

AfriForum has on Wednesday announced that an arrest warrant has been issued against Grace Mugabe for allegedly assaulting Gabriella Engels.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (SAPS) say they have approached Interpol to help enforce an arrest on Zimbabwean former first lady Grace Mugabe for allegedly assaulting a model in Sandton.

Earlier this year, the lobby group won a High Court application to review and set aside the government's decision to grant Mugabe diplomatic immunity after allegations emerged that she had assaulted Gabriella Engels.

Police spokesperson Vish Naidoo says a process on the matter has been initiated with the international anti-criminal organisation.

“We’ve done a circulation of informing all our ports of entry that is she comes into the country, we’ll arrest her. If she doesn’t come into the country, we will first negotiate with authorities there and if not, we will then link up with Interpol.”

Engels allegedly turned down money from Mugabe not to pursue charges against her and opted to get help from AfriForum instead.