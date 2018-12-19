Sanef: The EFF has gone too far

The group has taken the matter to the Equality Court on behalf of five journalists who recently came under attack by the red berets and its members.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) says the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leadership and its supporters have crossed the boundaries of professional criticism, which it says can only be viewed as harmful incitement to violence against journalists.

At a protest outside the Zondo Commission last month, EFF leader Julius Malema called on his supporters to deal decisively with certain journalists who he accused of defending white monopoly capital.

Sanef says it was forced to take the legal route after its attempts to meet with Malema and other EFF leaders fell flat.

It says while the media may be criticised on public platforms, the EFF has simply gone too far.

The forum’s Mary Papayya says: “EFF supporters calling for the killing of journalists and threatening to find their home addresses is horrible and unacceptable.”

Papayya says this case is not only about the five journalists, but ensuring all reporters work in a safe environment.

“If you are really aggrieved by a story follow the normal channels of approach. This is the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa or the Press Council of South Africa.”

Sanef says female journalists, who have reported critically on the EFF, have borne the brunt of an avalanche of insults against them on social media.

