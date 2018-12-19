Road deaths: Grim start to festive season in Western Cape

Provincial transport officials have recorded at least 38 crash fatalities since Friday.

CAPE TOWN - It's been a grim start to the 2018 festive season, as the number of road deaths in the Western Cape continues to climb.

Provincial transport officials have recorded at least 38 crash fatalities since Friday.

The N1 highway between Beaufort West, Laingsburg and Leeugamka, notorious for serious road crashes, has lived up to its moniker, the “death stretch”.

On Tuesday night a 40-year-old mother was killed, and her family members were injured when their car overturned.

Metro EMS spokesperson Robert Daniels says: “Two sisters, aged eight and 14, as well as their father in his early 40s, were rushed to Beaufort West Provincial Hospital with severe head and back injuries. Their mother, who was in her early 40s, was killed on impact and extricated from the wreckage just before 10pm.”

The alarming early death toll this festive season comes after a 6% increase in road deaths during last year's holiday season, during which 268 road users were killed.

