Rapper Jack Parow apologises for homophobic tweet
The photo of the Jonas brothers is labelled with a derogatory phrase to describe gay men while the words 'die manne' (the men) are written next to the picture of the brandy bottles.
CAPE TOWN - Rapper and television personality Jack Parow has received flak after posting a homophobic meme on Twitter on Tuesday.
Social media-users are outraged describing it as unacceptable.
The meme includes a picture of musicians the Jonas brothers and bottles of Parow brandy. The photo of the Jonas brothers is labelled with a derogatory phrase to describe gay men while the words 'die manne' (the men) are written next to the picture of the brandy bottles.
WHATS GOOD!!! @JackParow !!! I am completely offended!! 😡😡😡— Lasizwe (@lasizwe) December 18, 2018
2018 is ending and we still have homophobic people!!!
What is your intention with your tweet below? What is a moffie?
JACK PARROW YOU’RE CANCELLED! pic.twitter.com/c6qjyiBegT
@JackParow - you owe a lot of your success to us.... Remember, it's LGBTQ+ that put the outrageous on the map and make it acceptable to the mainstream media. Sies. #jackparow https://t.co/brnIVqsTvc— Pieter Rossouw (@RossouwPaa) December 19, 2018
This is what I'm sad about? Nothing. No apology (sincere or not) no official statement from his management team, no feedback from the many and various brands that are related to him. Like it's just going to fade away into the dark and it's okay? 🤔🤨 #JackParow— Cee (@CeecesTravel) December 19, 2018
Parow took to social media to apologise.
He says the post was created and sent out by his social media manager. Parow added that he had not seen or approved it.
“I am extremely sorry about it. I’m making no excuses. I should have checked what my social media team was planning.”
He adds that he does not condone hate speech or homophobic slurs in any way.
December 19, 2018
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.