Rapper Jack Parow apologises for homophobic tweet

The photo of the Jonas brothers is labelled with a derogatory phrase to describe gay men while the words 'die manne' (the men) are written next to the picture of the brandy bottles.

South African rap artist Jack Parow. Picture: EWN.
South African rap artist Jack Parow. Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Rapper and television personality Jack Parow has received flak after posting a homophobic meme on Twitter on Tuesday.

Social media-users are outraged describing it as unacceptable.

The meme includes a picture of musicians the Jonas brothers and bottles of Parow brandy. The photo of the Jonas brothers is labelled with a derogatory phrase to describe gay men while the words 'die manne' (the men) are written next to the picture of the brandy bottles.

Parow took to social media to apologise.

He says the post was created and sent out by his social media manager. Parow added that he had not seen or approved it.

“I am extremely sorry about it. I’m making no excuses. I should have checked what my social media team was planning.”

He adds that he does not condone hate speech or homophobic slurs in any way.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

