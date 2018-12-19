Rapper Jack Parow apologises for homophobic tweet

The photo of the Jonas brothers is labelled with a derogatory phrase to describe gay men while the words 'die manne' (the men) are written next to the picture of the brandy bottles.

CAPE TOWN - Rapper and television personality Jack Parow has received flak after posting a homophobic meme on Twitter on Tuesday.

Social media-users are outraged describing it as unacceptable.

The meme includes a picture of musicians the Jonas brothers and bottles of Parow brandy. The photo of the Jonas brothers is labelled with a derogatory phrase to describe gay men while the words 'die manne' (the men) are written next to the picture of the brandy bottles.

WHATS GOOD!!! @JackParow !!! I am completely offended!! 😡😡😡



2018 is ending and we still have homophobic people!!!



What is your intention with your tweet below? What is a moffie?



JACK PARROW YOU’RE CANCELLED! pic.twitter.com/c6qjyiBegT — Lasizwe (@lasizwe) December 18, 2018

@JackParow - you owe a lot of your success to us.... Remember, it's LGBTQ+ that put the outrageous on the map and make it acceptable to the mainstream media. Sies. #jackparow https://t.co/brnIVqsTvc — Pieter Rossouw (@RossouwPaa) December 19, 2018

This is what I'm sad about? Nothing. No apology (sincere or not) no official statement from his management team, no feedback from the many and various brands that are related to him. Like it's just going to fade away into the dark and it's okay? 🤔🤨 #JackParow — Cee (@CeecesTravel) December 19, 2018

Parow took to social media to apologise.

He says the post was created and sent out by his social media manager. Parow added that he had not seen or approved it.

“I am extremely sorry about it. I’m making no excuses. I should have checked what my social media team was planning.”

He adds that he does not condone hate speech or homophobic slurs in any way.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)