Rand rises as dollar slides ahead of Fed meeting
With little domestic data and tepid market activity, the South African currency is expected to track global trends this week.
JOHANNESBURG - The rand traded firm early Wednesday, as expectations that the US Federal Reserve will signal a slower place of monetary tightening later in the day kept the dollar weak.
At 0555 GMT, the rand traded at R14.3000 versus the dollar, 0.5% stronger than its previous close.
The dollar index was down 0.25% at 96.86, hovering near a one-week low as it extended losses into the second day. The Fed speculation and global growth anxiety have sent US bond yields down and put further pressure on the dollar.
The rand’s gains on Tuesday were also linked to dollar weakness, as traders wagered that the Fed would hit the pause button on its tightening cycle after an expected rate hike this week.
“Sentiment and politics will continue to be the key drivers,” said Bianca Botes, corporate treasury manager at Peregrine Treasury Solutions, predicting the rand would trade in a range of R14.22 to R14.48 to the dollar on Wednesday.
Government bonds barely budged in early deals, with the yield on the benchmark instrument due in 2026 down 1 basis point to 9.105%.
