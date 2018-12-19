Popular Topics
Ramaphosa respects Brian Dames’s decision to quit Eskom task team

It is understood that Dames raised concerns about a perceived conflict of interest relating to the scope of the work and terms of reference of the team.

A screengrab of former Eskom CEO Brian Dames during a briefing with a Parliamentary portfolio committee. Picture: YouTube
A screengrab of former Eskom CEO Brian Dames during a briefing with a Parliamentary portfolio committee. Picture: YouTube
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa says he respects Brian Dames’s decision to resign from Eskom’s sustainability task team.

Ramaphosa says he appreciates Dames's willingness to still serve the country.

The president appointed an eight-person task team last week to advise government on actions to resolve problems at Eskom.

It is understood that Dames raised concerns about a perceived conflict of interest relating to the scope of the work and terms of reference of the team.

Dames is a former CEO at Eskom. He resigned in 2013.

Timeline

