R90m worth of drugs seized at OR Tambo airport

The contraband was seized in two separate incidents at OR Tambo International Airport over the past two days.

FILE: Mandrax. Picture: Supplied.
FILE: Mandrax. Picture: Supplied.
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Sars officials have seized R90 million worth of acetanthranil, a substance used or linked to manufacturing mandrax.

The contraband was seized in two separate incidents at OR Tambo International Airport over the past two days and two consignments weighing over a ton were taken in.

Sars spokesperson Sicelo Mkosi says there is a spike in these kinds of busts at this time of the year and that officials are on high alert.

Mkosi says they are also intensifying border patrols.

“We will not allow the misuse of our border posts. You see what happens on a daily basis across the country throughout our borders, we are closing in on any illegal goods being brought into our country.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

