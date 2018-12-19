PSA: Remaining mayors linked to VBS bank scandal must be dismissed

The union says it's aware that they were allowed to keep their jobs because they managed to withdraw the money before the collapse of the bank.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) says the five mayors in Limpopo who were not dismissed over the VBS Mutual Bank scandal must also be removed.

The PSA says the five should also be sacked because they also violated the municipal finance regulations.

Eleven municipalities in the province had reportedly invested over R2 billion into the bank.

Six mayors were subsequently dismissed.

The PSA’s John Teffo says: “It is not enough that the premier has gone out to say that they’ve been removed as mayors but remain as councillors with salaries when people are suffering.”

