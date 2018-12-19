Proteas face transformation target conundrum in first Pakistan Test
With Lungi Ngidi and Vernon Philander out with knee and thumb injuries respectively, the Proteas selectors are faced with trying to meet the transformation expectations.
JOHANNESBURG - The Proteas will face a difficult task of trying to meet the transformation targets with their selections for the first Test of the three-match Test series against Pakistan on Boxing Day.
With star bowlers Lungi Ngidi and Vernon Philander out with knee and thumb injuries respectively, the Proteas selectors are faced with trying to meet the transformation expectations that require to have six players of colour including two Black Africans in the starting side.
While Duanne Olivier set to replace Philander in the Boxing Day Test match, the balance of the transformation targets will be thrown out the window and with Cricket South Africa having already missed the target for the 2017/18 season, it is going to be a challenge for the Test side to meet the criteria against Pakistan.
Temba Bavuma and Kagiso Rabada are the only Black African players in the current Proteas squad and they will most likely be an automatic selection for the entire series barring injuries. Depending on conditions, Keshav Maharaj will also be an automatic selection while Hashim Amla will also play.
Young debutant Zubayr Hamza will fight it out against Theunis de Bruyn for the number three spot, but it will most likely be filled by the latter who scored a brilliant 100 in his last Test innings on the tour of Sri Lanka.
