Prasa’s Bhekani Khumalo denies threatening former CEO Letsoalo

Collins Letsoalo says he received an SMS saying this was a final warning to stop making sexual harassment allegations against Bhekani Khumalo in public.

JOHANNESBURG - A war of words has broken out between former acting Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Collins Letsoalo and current Prasa HR executive Bhekani Khumalo following an SABC interview involving Letsoalo on Tuesday.

Letsoalo says before he was dismissed, he was investigating charges of sexual harassment against Khumalo who was also facing other charges.

He claims these included sexual harassments and giving bursaries to friends within the institution.

After the interview, Letsoalo says he received calls from Khumalo which he ignored.

He then received an SMS saying this was a final warning to stop making such allegations in public.

Khumalo agrees that he sent the message, but says it was not a threat.

“There is a lot of things that this guy is saying but I can see it’s just a sheer lack of understanding of the English language. Threatening would never ever give me anything; nothing. I would never threaten him.”

Letsoalo says if Khumalo feels that he is being defamed, he must challenge him in court.

“If he feels that I have disdained his name, he must do the right thing; he must speak for himself and probably take the legal route. If he is threatening to use other means, it’s fine.”

Khumalo has refuted all the claims as nothing but speculation.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)