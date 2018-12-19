Pope says Christmas not about consumerism
The Pope, who is well known for his criticism of social inequality and injustices, urged the faithful to remember its original purpose to mark Christ's birth.
VATICAN CITY - Pope Francis said on Wednesday that Christmas cannot just be about swapping presents and indulging in a massive consumer binge, urging the faithful to remember its original purpose to mark Christ's birth.
"The advertising machine tells us we have to exchange more and more new presents to give us a surprise. But is that the sort of celebration that God wants?" Francis asked a regular open audience in the Vatican.
"No, Christmas is about listening to the silent voice of God," he said.
"Please, I ask you, let us not turn Christmas into a fashionable event!
"It is not Christmas if we seek out the bright lights, if we load up on presents but then don't help even one poor person," said the Pope who is well known for his criticism of social inequality and injustices.
Popular in World
-
UK unveils immigration clampdown after Brexit
-
Hacked diplomatic cables reveal Europe's anxiety about Trump, Russia, Iran: NYT
-
Elon Musk bores tunnel to revolutionise city driving
-
[VIDEO] Mother of five stabbed to death in parking lot
-
Pablo Escobar's dark legacy refuses to die 25 years after his death
-
Racism, misogyny & homophobia flourish unchecked on Twitter - study
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.