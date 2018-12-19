Paul McCartney, Emma Stone join on anti-bullying music video
LONDON - Former Beatle Paul McCartney has teamed up with Oscar winner Emma Stone on the music video for his new single Who Cares, a song he hopes will inspire youngsters to stand up to bullying.
The pair are shown miming and dancing on an all black and white set alongside harlequin-like figures who torment Stone before she and McCartney make their escape in his car.
The veteran singer-songwriter has also joined forces with non-profit organisation Creative Visions to launch the #WhoCaresIDo campaign, inspired by a line in the song - Who Cares About You, I do.
“My hope is that if there are kids being bullied — and there are ... maybe by listening to this song and watching this video, they might just think it’s not as bad,” McCartney said on his website.
“That it’s the kind of thing you can just stand up to and laugh off and get through.”
McCartney, who on Sunday was joined on stage by fellow Beatle Ringo Starr and Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood as he performed in London, has collaborated with other stars in the past including rapper Kanye West and singer Rihanna.
Stone won the Best Actress Academy Award for La La Land.
Who Cares features on McCartney’s 17th solo studio album Egypt Station.
