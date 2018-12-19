Overberg blazes rage on, cause of St Francis Bay fire still unknown
Hundreds of people were forced to evacuate on Tuesday as the blaze raged through parts of the seaside community.
CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are battling blazes in the Overberg area on Wednesday.
The fire department says various fire units are on the scene, fighting the blaze at the foot of the mountain.
Overberg District Fire Chief Reinard Geldenhuys says two fires have now merged.
Meanwhile, authorities are still trying to determine the cause of a fire that gutted several homes in St Francis Bay, in the Eastern Cape, where 13 homes were destroyed.
Hundreds of people were forced to evacuate on Tuesday as the blaze raged through parts of the seaside community.
Eastern Cape Economic Development and Environmental Affairs MEC Oscar Mabuyane said: “We condemn this fire and we think that we must find a way to stop this fire. A few years ago, a similar incident took place there and the same area was wiped out through the very same fire.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
