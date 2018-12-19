Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named Manchester United caretaker manager: club
Solskjaer will take charge of the first team with immediate effect and will remain in place while the club looks for a new full-time manager.
LONDON - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was on Wednesday named as Manchester United's caretaker manager until the end of the 2018/19 season following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.
The former United striker will take charge of the first team with immediate effect and will remain in place while the club looks for a new full-time manager.
He will be joined by Mike Phelan as first-team coach, working alongside Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna.
We can confirm that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been appointed as caretaker manager until the end of the 2018/19 season.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 19, 2018
He will be joined by Mike Phelan as first-team coach, together with Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna. #MUFC
"Manchester United is in my heart and it's brilliant to be coming back in this role. I'm really looking forward to working with the very talented squad we have, the staff and everyone at the club," said the Norwegian.
Executive vice-chairperson Ed Woodward said: "Ole is a club legend with huge experience, both on the pitch and in coaching roles.
"His history at Manchester United means he lives and breathes the culture here and everyone at the club is delighted to have him and Mike Phelan back. We are confident they will unite the players and the fans as we head into the second half of the season."
Popular in Sport
-
Man United face major overhaul after wreckage of Mourinho era
-
Manchester United sack Jose Mourinho: club
-
Leicester appoint caretaker boss Murphy as new head coach
-
Rain, epic stand save Sri Lanka in New Zealand Test
-
Dirty laundry & suspicious packages: Bok trio questioned over clock
-
Fifa bans Gambia football head for 4 years for corruption
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.