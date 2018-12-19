Officials to take back RDP houses from foreign nationals in Alex

Foreign nationals living in the area claim they've been attacked and forcibly removed from their homes, which they insist were bought legitimately.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Human Settlements Department says it will take back the RDP houses that foreign nationals are occupying in Alexandra without compensation if it’s proven that they are illegitimately living in the properties.

They say they’ve been under siege for a week now.

While the foreign nationals are asking to be reimbursed, the department says they didn’t qualify for the houses to begin with.

Departmental spokesperson Keith Khoza says: “If they are occupied by foreigners, we will certainly take them back. We will not be refunding anybody on anything. They must go back to the person who showed them the house and recover their money.”