NW govt to offer Sun City support in dealing with hailstorm damage

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
Go

NW govt to offer Sun City support in dealing with hailstorm damage

North West Tourism MEC Wendy Nelson visited the area on Tuesday and commended the resort for its handling of the situation.

Flooded room at Sun City Resort after a hailstorm. Picture: Twitter @MichaelRamaboea.
Flooded room at Sun City Resort after a hailstorm. Picture: Twitter @MichaelRamaboea.
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The North West government says it will support the rehabilitation of Sun City resort in whatever way it can following a freak storm at the weekend.

Some rooms were damaged on Saturday.

Sun City management says initial estimates have put the cost of the damage in the millions.

North West Tourism MEC Wendy Nelson visited the area on Tuesday and commended the resort for its handling of the situation.

“We may not be able to come in and assist them financially because it’s a private institution but we’re there to offer support within the industry.

“Ultimately they’re doing very well, they opened for business and as the North West, we’re looking forward to the people coming over to the province over the festive season.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA