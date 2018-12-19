NW govt to offer Sun City support in dealing with hailstorm damage

North West Tourism MEC Wendy Nelson visited the area on Tuesday and commended the resort for its handling of the situation.

JOHANNESBURG – The North West government says it will support the rehabilitation of Sun City resort in whatever way it can following a freak storm at the weekend.

Some rooms were damaged on Saturday.

Sun City management says initial estimates have put the cost of the damage in the millions.

North West Tourism MEC Wendy Nelson visited the area on Tuesday and commended the resort for its handling of the situation.

“We may not be able to come in and assist them financially because it’s a private institution but we’re there to offer support within the industry.

“Ultimately they’re doing very well, they opened for business and as the North West, we’re looking forward to the people coming over to the province over the festive season.”