Numsa to meet with Comair management amid CCMA process

JOHANNESBURG - Workers union Numsa says it will be meeting with Comair management on Thursday as part of a CCMA mediation process.

Last week, Numsa declared its intention to embark on a strike this week at the British Airways and Kulula Airlines holding company.

Disgruntled workers are demanding a salary increase of 12% and a 13th cheque.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says: “One of the major sticking points is the fact that the airline refuses to give in to the demand for a travel allowance. We live in a country with a very unreliable transport system. Workers’ shifts begin in the early hours of the morning and end very late at night. There’s no reliable transportation and this puts their lives at risk.”

