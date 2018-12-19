Numsa to meet with Comair management amid CCMA process
Last week, Numsa declared its intention to embark on a strike this week at the British Airways and Kulula Airlines holding company.
JOHANNESBURG - Workers union Numsa says it will be meeting with Comair management on Thursday as part of a CCMA mediation process.
Last week, Numsa declared its intention to embark on a strike this week at the British Airways and Kulula Airlines holding company.
Disgruntled workers are demanding a salary increase of 12% and a 13th cheque.
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says: “One of the major sticking points is the fact that the airline refuses to give in to the demand for a travel allowance. We live in a country with a very unreliable transport system. Workers’ shifts begin in the early hours of the morning and end very late at night. There’s no reliable transportation and this puts their lives at risk.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
AfriForum: 'Arrest warrant issued for Grace Mugabe over assault of SA model'
-
Sanef approach Equality Court to end intimidation by EFF
-
Zuma: 'I challenged state capture report to safeguard integrity of country'
-
NPA to prosecute George Bizos's son for alleged assault of wife, says AfriForum
-
Ramaphosa respects Brian Dames’s decision to quit Eskom task team
-
[LISTEN] How to deal with the R99 debit order scam
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.