NPA to prosecute George Bizos's son for alleged assault of wife, says AfriForum

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
Go

NPA to prosecute George Bizos's son for alleged assault of wife, says AfriForum

Private prosecutor Gerrie Nel argued that this was a case of selective prosecution due to the suspect’s prominent father, George Bizos.

FILE: AfriForum prosecutor Gerrie Nel, flanked by Alexis Bizos’ wife Monique van Oosterhout announced that AfriForum would be pursuing Bizos for domestic abuse on Tuesday 27 February 2018 in Centurion. Picture: www.afriforum.co.za
FILE: AfriForum prosecutor Gerrie Nel, flanked by Alexis Bizos’ wife Monique van Oosterhout announced that AfriForum would be pursuing Bizos for domestic abuse on Tuesday 27 February 2018 in Centurion. Picture: www.afriforum.co.za
40 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Afriforum has announced that the National Prosecuting Authority has done an about turn on its decision to prosecute Alexi Bizos for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife.

Private prosecutor Gerrie Nel argued that this was a case of selective prosecution due to the suspect’s prominent father, George Bizos.

More to follow.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA