NPA to prosecute George Bizos's son for alleged assault of wife, says AfriForum

Private prosecutor Gerrie Nel argued that this was a case of selective prosecution due to the suspect’s prominent father, George Bizos.

PRETORIA - Afriforum has announced that the National Prosecuting Authority has done an about turn on its decision to prosecute Alexi Bizos for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife.

Private prosecutor Gerrie Nel argued that this was a case of selective prosecution due to the suspect’s prominent father, George Bizos.

More to follow.