NPA to prosecute George Bizos's son for alleged assault of wife, says AfriForum
Private prosecutor Gerrie Nel argued that this was a case of selective prosecution due to the suspect’s prominent father, George Bizos.
PRETORIA - Afriforum has announced that the National Prosecuting Authority has done an about turn on its decision to prosecute Alexi Bizos for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife.
Private prosecutor Gerrie Nel argued that this was a case of selective prosecution due to the suspect’s prominent father, George Bizos.
More to follow.
#Afriforum has also announced that the NPA has done an about turn on its decision to prosecute Alexis Bizos for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife. Private prosecutor Gerrie Nel argued that this was a case of selective prosecution due to the suspect’s prominent father. BB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 19, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Brian Dames quits Eskom sustainability task team
-
Zuma: 'I challenged state capture report to safeguard integrity of country'
-
AfriForum: 'Arrest warrant issued for Grace Mugabe over assault of SA model'
-
Mkhwebane expected to release report into Mbalula's Dubai trip
-
Chicken Licken ad pulled for making 'mockery of struggle against colonisation'
-
Alex police accused of helping locals force foreign nationals from RDP homes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.