Nortje snapped up by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL auction
The Knight Riders coughed up R400,000 for the services of Anrich Nortje who can bowl at speeds more than 140km per hour.
JOHANNESBURG - On of the finds of the Mzansi Super League and fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been snapped up by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League auction conducted on Tuesday.
The Warriors fast bowler impressed for the Cape Town Blitz before ankle surgery prematurely ended his tournament. The Knight Riders coughed up R400,000 for the services of Nortje who can bowl at speeds more than 140km per hour.
Other South Africans that will be involved in next years IPL include national captain Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir and Lungi Ngidi who have all been retained by the Chennai Super Kings.
Wicket-keeper batsman Heinrich Klaasen will also get his first taste of IPL action after the Royal Challengers Bangalore picked him up for R1 million, while AB de Villiers will again return to the Bengaluru franchise. Quinton de Kock has traded the red of the Royal Challengers for the blue of the Mumbai Indians while former Proteas speedster Hardus Viljoen will join David Miller at the Kings XI Punjab.
The Delhi team, which is barring a new name in the Delhi Capitals from next season, have picked up the big-hitting Colin Ingram for R13 million and have also retained all-rounder Chris Morris and seamer Kagiso Rabada.
The dates for next years IPL are yet to be announced as the country’s general elections are set to commence. South Africa has been touted as a possible replacement host for the second time.
