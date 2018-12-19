Ndabeni-Abrahams won’t be drawn on SABC's woes until plan decided on

Communications and Telecommunications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said she needs to consult more widely on how to resolve the problems at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

VIENNA – Communications and Telecommunications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams says she will not be making any pronouncements on issues facing the public broadcaster until a plan for its future has been decided on.

Speaking on the sidelines of the high-level Panel on Africa and Europe in Vienna on Tuesday, Ndabeni-Abrahams said she needs to consult more widely on how to resolve the problems at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

This includes possible retrenchments.

Four board members resigned from the broadcaster earlier this month after reported clashes with the new minister.

But Ndabeni-Abrahams says they are best placed to provide reasons for quitting.

The minister will not be drawn on the recent board resignations, planned job cuts and forensic investigations.

She says she’s only just recently taken up the post and her portfolio is far broader than only addressing the problems at the SABC.

“I can’t just meet with the board and the staff and that’s it on SABC. I’ve got to go to Treasury, I’ve got to go engage other entities to see how we can assist SABC.”

She says this includes avoiding job losses.

“We’ve got to involve other partners and see what other measures we can put in place to avoid such if possible.”

Ndabeni-Abrahams says only once agreements have been reached and concluded, then she will address the nation on the future of the public broadcaster.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)