Ndabeni-Abrahams: 'SA is not a charity case, we want people to invest'

VIENNA - Communications and Telecommunications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams says it's time for less talk and more action in meeting the challenges of the digital age.

Speaking to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of the high-level panel on African and Europe in Austria on Tuesday, Ndabeni-Abrahams said South Africa is not a charity case, but start-ups need support.

African and European nations have gathered in Vienna to discuss better cooperation in the digital sector.

South Africa says more investment is needed to help take local innovation to the next level.

Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams says she believes South Africa has the skills necessary to bridge the digital divide, and government is taking proactive steps to train young people to rise up to the challenge.

“We are not a charity case. We want people to invest. We are innovative. All we need is the support in terms of them assisting our start-ups.”

Reflecting on her expanded portfolio, Ndabeni-Abrahams says this illustrates government's commitment to the fourth industrial revolution.

“We've seen the president has responded to that. It was supposed to be after the election, but now already we've brought everything to say how do you bring everyone together that's important in the digital economic drive.”

She says it's important that skills and expertise on the continent are not duplicated, and that collaboration is complementary, rather than competitive.

