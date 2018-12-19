Mkhwebane expected to release report into Mbalula's Dubai trip

Eyewitness News revealed last year that Sedgars Sport contributed at least R300,000 towards the trip while Mbalula was the Sports Minister at the time.

PRETORIA – Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is on Tuesday expected to release her investigation report in former minister Fikile Mbalula’s 2016 family holiday to Dubai which was partly paid for by a Sascoc sporting goods supplier.

Eyewitness News revealed last year that Sedgars Sport contributed at least R300,000 towards the trip while Mbalula was the Sports Minister at the time.

The former minister, now head of the African National Congress (ANC)’s elections office, has consistently denied any wrongdoing, insisting that it came out of his own pocket.

Sedgars has also denied wrongdoing but has declined to comment on specific evidence.

Eyewitness News has seen evidence which reveals Sedgars Sports paid R300,000 directly to the travel agent to pay for Mbalula’s family holiday to Dubai.

It is understood the remainder of the estimated R680,000 was paid in cash and delivered to the travel agent’s premises in bags.

Mbalula issued a statement after the report last year, saying that the trip was paid for using private family financial resources.

Mkhwebane’s findings could give rise to criminal charges being opened against Mbalula as payment for the trip by a Sascoc supplier while Mbalula was the Minister of Sport could amount to a gratuity.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)