Man convicted of stabbing girlfriend to death to be sentenced in March
The Western Cape High Court on Tuesday convicted Lloyd Simbarashe of murdering Nikita Lewis in October 2015.
CAPE TOWN - "You made me do this" are the words still haunting witnesses who watched helplessly as a former taxi driver stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death inside a Manenberg shop.
The Western Cape High Court on Tuesday convicted Lloyd Simbarashe of murdering Nikita Lewis in October 2015.
Two months prior to the fatal knife attack, Simbarashe threw acid in her face.
Judge Melanie Holderness has found that Simbarashe's evidence was inconsistent, misleading and fabricated.
Holderness also rejected his claims that he's suffering from an unknown mental illness.
A panel of three experts assessed the 42-year-old at the Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital and found that he was fit to stand trial. They also found no proof of him being mentally ill.
Witnesses have recalled how they tried to protect Lewis from her ex-boyfriend but he attacked them too.
Simbarashe insists that he can't recall what happened on the day he stabbed the young woman 34 times.
Sentencing proceedings will get underway in March next year.
