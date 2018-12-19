Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Timol family allowed to intervene in Rodrigues' stay of prosecution

| Joao Rodrigues, charged with anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol's murder, wants the court to halt the case against him because he is too old to stand trial.

JOHANNESBURG - The South Gauteng High Court has granted permission for Ahmed Timol's family to intervene in former apartheid policeman Joao Rodrigues' bid for a permanent stay of prosecution.

Rodrigues faces a murder charge in the case of anti-apartheid activist Timol. He wants the court to halt the case against him because he is too old to stand trial.

Timol was killed in police custody in 1971.

Radio 702's Joanne Joseph spoke to Timol's nephew Imtiaz Cajee for an update.

"The Timol family has been granted approval to be the intervening party... It simply means that when the State opposes Joao Rodrigues' bid for a permanent stay of prosecution, we as the Timol family, through our legal representatives, will also be granted an opportunity to argue during the court process," says Cajee.

Listen to the audio above for more.

