[LISTEN] How to deal with the R99 debit order scam
Radio 702 | CEO of Payments Association Of South Africa (Pasa) Walter Volker explains how scammers use the R99 debit order scam and what consumers can do about it.
JOHANNESBURG - Have you been a victim of the infamous debit order scam? If you were a victim, did your bank help you to get your money back?
There has been a spate of recurring unauthorised R99 debit order scams recently.
CEO at the Payments Association Of South Africa (Pasa) Walter Volker says consumers have become more alert to this particular scam and that banks are implementing measures to deal with the problem.
He adds however that scammers have become more brazen.
Volker says the real problem arises when it is a mixture of these fraudulent scams and legitimate debts as this makes it harder for the banks to track and reverse the debit order.
Listen to the audio for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] From domestic worker to associate professor: Dr Venicia McGhie's story
-
[LISTEN] Meet SA's youngest published author
-
[LISTEN] Pasa: We’re dealing with R99 debit order scam
-
[LISTEN] How to best spend your bonus
-
[LISTEN] What you need to do if you're affected by driving licence backlog
-
[LISTEN] Ramaphosa reflects on his Presidency, horrified by corruption in SOEs
-
[LISTEN] Is technology making us lonelier?
-
[LISTEN] Mom of SA woman detained in China explains how recruiter failed them
-
[LISTEN] Why every South African woman should have safety app Namola
-
[LISTEN] VBS ‘loot’: New evidence further implicates Danny Msiza
-
[LISTEN] Right and wrong: The DA’s year in a nutshell
-
[LISTEN] IRR poll: ANC could get 59% of the vote in 2019 elections
-
[LISTEN] The importance of supporting your LGBT child
-
[LISTEN] Pauli van Wyk on VBS: 'Evidence against Floyd Shivambu is solid'
-
[LISTEN] South Africans most negative people in world, survey finds. Here's why
-
[LISTEN] Unpacking the latest SAHRC report
-
[LISTEN] Festive season games to get to have your family crying with laughter
-
[LISTEN] Lillian Dube talks about cancer, God and hope
-
[LISTEN] How you can help your children to get rich
-
[LISTEN] Eskom power cuts: Where did we go wrong?
-
[LISTEN] How Zuma’s corruption case could affect the ANC during elections
-
[LISTEN] Here's why the SIU is probing SABC interim board
-
[LISTEN] Consumers warned to be careful about credit this festive season
-
[LISTEN] New political party looks to empower SA's millennials
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.