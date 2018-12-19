[LISTEN] How to deal with the R99 debit order scam

Radio 702 | CEO of Payments Association Of South Africa (Pasa) Walter Volker explains how scammers use the R99 debit order scam and what consumers can do about it.

JOHANNESBURG - Have you been a victim of the infamous debit order scam? If you were a victim, did your bank help you to get your money back?

There has been a spate of recurring unauthorised R99 debit order scams recently.

CEO at the Payments Association Of South Africa (Pasa) Walter Volker says consumers have become more alert to this particular scam and that banks are implementing measures to deal with the problem.

He adds however that scammers have become more brazen.

Volker says the real problem arises when it is a mixture of these fraudulent scams and legitimate debts as this makes it harder for the banks to track and reverse the debit order.

Listen to the audio for more.