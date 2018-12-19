Sanef approach Equality Court to end intimidation by EFF
Editors' group Sanef and the affected journalists want an order to stop the party from intimidating, threatening or assaulting reporters.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has on behalf of five South African journalists who have recently come under attack from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) approached the Equality Court.
Sanef wants an order to stop the party from intimidating, threatening or assaulting reporters.
At a protest outside the Zondo Commission last month, Julius Malema called on his supporters to deal decisively with certain journalists who supposedly defend white monopoly capital.
Sanef and the journalists want the courts to intervene after the EFF declined a meeting request from the editors' forum following Malema's remarks.
The journalists say they’ve been subjected to abuse and insults by the EFF and some claim they’ve received threats on their lives and that of their families.
Sanef says its willing to go to great lengths to protect journalists from bullying and intimidation by politicians.
The journalists have asked the court to stop the EFF from publishing their personal information and want a public apology from the red berets for using hate speech and the incitement of violence against members of the media.
#SanefEqualityCourt More on Sanef statement. TK pic.twitter.com/ruboHLkp1W— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 19, 2018
#SanefEqualityCourt @SAEditorsForum and 5 South African Journalists are taking the @EFFSouthAfrica to the Equality Court. See statement below. pic.twitter.com/2IohLjqFx8— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 19, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
