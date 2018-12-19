Hacked diplomatic cables reveal Europe's anxiety about Trump, Russia, Iran: NYT
The cables include memorandums of conversations with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Israel and other countries that were shared across the European Union, according to the report.
BRUSSELS – Hackers accessed the European Union’s diplomatic communications network for years, downloading cables that reveal concerns about the Trump administration, struggles to deal with Russia and China and the risk of Iran reviving its nuclear program, the New York Times reported late on Tuesday.
More than 1,100 cables were supplied to the Times by security firm Area 1 after it discovered the breach, the newspaper said, adding that Area 1 investigators believed the hackers worked for the China’s People’s Liberation Army.
One cable, the Times said, shows European diplomats describing a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Finland as “successful (at least for Putin).”
Another, written after a 16 July meeting, relayed a detailed report and analysis of talks between European officials and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who was quoted comparing Trump’s “bullying” of Beijing to a “no-rules freestyle boxing match.”
A third, from 7 March, shows Caroline Vicini, the deputy head of the EU mission in Washington, recommending the trade bloc’s diplomats to describe the United States as “our most important partner” even as it challenged Trump “in areas where we disagreed with the US (e.g., on climate, trade, Iran nuclear deal).”
The hackers also infiltrated the networks of the United Nations, the American Federation of Labour and Congress of Industrial Organisations, and ministries of foreign affairs and finance worldwide, the report added.
