Safety in numbers: Group aims to take back CT mountains with large hiking
The Take Back Our Mountains club is embarking on its 12th hike this coming weekend despite attacks on hikers and cyclists on hiking trails.
CAPE TOWN – A hiking group is proving there is safety in numbers. The Take Back Our Mountains club is embarking on its 12th hike this coming weekend.
The monthly event started this year, despite attacks on hikers and cyclists on hiking trails.
Hike leader Taahir Osman says: “We target all the hot areas. So, we started off in Kalk Bay as at the beginning of the year where we had a big attack where the nine hikers were brutally stabbed and there was a killing in Echo Valley and we moved to Newlands Forest, to Hout Bay, Simon's Town, wherever there’s a hotspot area, we hike in that area in large numbers.”
Osman says they are doing other things to make trails safer.
“During the week we go out as well and those are the days you will find, especially hot days, that you will find people sleeping and hanging around in the mountains but are not supposed to be there.”
Last week, robbers targeted holidaymakers at the Slangkop Tented Camp in Kommetjie.
A month ago, the Orange Kloof Tented Camp was closed until March following a spate of robberies.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
