Foundation welcomes Motshekga’s decision to change history curriculum
Motshekga made the announcement on Tuesday following a recommendation by the history ministerial task team last December.
JOHANNESBURG – The Education for Social Justice Foundation has welcomed the announcement by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to make changes to the history curriculum for grades 4 and 12.
It found there needs to be a complete overhaul of the history curriculum to help rebuild a lost identity on the continent.
The foundation’s Hendrick Makaneta says: “We believe that the time has come for our history to reflect Africa content which is more diverse. For too long we’ve learnt about European history and the African history which was not complete.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
