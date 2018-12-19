-
Firefighters monitor St Francis Bay fire
The popular holiday area was ravaged by a blaze on Tuesday, destroying eight houses.
JOHANNESBURG - At least 70 firefighters dispatched to St Francis Bay are monitoring the Eastern Cape town following a massive fire.
The popular holiday area was ravaged by a blaze on Tuesday, destroying eight houses.
The fire was contained last night, with firefighters working throughout the night.
The Kouga Municipality says that it has received assistance from as far as Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Municipality which is at least 100km away from the area.
Authorities say that all affected occupants of the houses were evacuated without any injuries.
The municipality's Hattingh Bornman says there was a rapid response to ensure the damaged of the fire is minimised.
"We also had a lot of bakkies with water tanks, which was from residents and volunteer groups and so forth, who helped with the fires."
Affected residents are being housed at a municipal building where food and other basic supplies continue to be distributed.
