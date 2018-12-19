EFF says it won’t be silenced, will oppose Sanef complaint

Some journalists have filed criminal complaints after they were confronted by people claiming to be members of the EFF.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it will oppose a complaint by the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) after the group approached the Equality Court on behalf of journalists who have been subjected to attacks from the party.

Last month, the red berets' leader Julius Malema addressed the party's supporters outside the Zondo Commission of Inquiry during Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s testimony.

Malema told his backers to act decisively against journalists who, according to him, defend white monopoly capital.

The EFF has described Sanef’s complaint as a ridiculous challenge, saying it’s an attempt to silence the party against a coordinated media campaign to defend Gordhan.

The red berets have accused certain journalists of fascism, saying they have descended from being journalists and are now acting like politicians.

Spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says they will not be silenced.

“We’ll speak even in prison. We’ll share our views and we’ll be critical of the status quo and embed journalists.”

The party denied claims it called for violent attacks and threats against the media.

