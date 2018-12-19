Ed Sheeran breaks musician earnings record

The 27-year-old musician didn't release any new music in 2018 but that hasn't stopped him from having the most financially successful year of any musician.

LONDON - Ed Sheeran has broken the record for the most money made in a single year by a musician thanks to his £342 million world tour.

The 27-year-old musician didn't release any new music in 2018 but that hasn't stopped him from having the most financially successful year of any musician, as his Divide world tour - which he first embarked on in 2017 in support of his third studio album of the same name - has brought in a whopping £342.3 million in 2018 alone.

According to data collected by Pollstar on the top 10 highest grossing tours of 2018, Sheeran sold 4.86 million tickets for the shows in the past 12 months, including the four sold-out dates he performed at the 90,000 capacity Wembley Stadium in London.

The Shape of You hitmaker has smashed his previous tour earnings for his 2014/15 tour Multiply - which grossed £119 million - and is now on course for the most lucrative tour of all time.

Andy Gensler, executive editor of Pollstar said in a statement: The Divide Tourwas a perfect storm of medium-priced tickets, future classic singles that exploded globally, a compelling solo performance that embraced audience participation, a production that was successfully upgraded from arenas to stadiums, and having a huge online presence that connected him directly with fans."

Following closely behind Sheeran in the Pollstar list is his close friend Taylor Swift, whose Reputation Tour earned her £273 million with almost three million tickets sold, whilst third place went to married duo Beyonce and Jay-Z, who earned £201 million from 2.1 million ticket sales.

Rounding out the top five are Pink with her 1.28 ticket sales bringing in £134 million this year, and Bruno Mars who earned £132 million from 1.29 million tickets.

