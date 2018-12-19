Don't go to China without proper paperwork, warns father of former detainee
Charl Venter is hoping to accompany International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu when she meets with her Chinese counterpart to discuss the incidents of SA citizens being detained over visa irregularities.
JOHANNESBURG – The father of a South African man who was detained in China six months ago says he assisted Tristan Lee Niemand's family with her release.
Niemand is among 15 nationals who have been released from detention in China this week, where they were arrested for visa irregularities.
Charl Venter's son, Renier, returned home earlier this year after he and another group of South Africans were also arrested for the same offense after being led to China to take up teaching positions by criminals who allegedly promised they would get them the relevant documents to work in the country.
Venter is hoping to accompany International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu when she meets with her Chinese counterpart to discuss the incidents.
“We’re very happy that it actually happened prior to Christmas so that at least the kids can spend some Christmas time at home. But it’s just more of pressure time for people to know that this is not the time to take the gaps to try and go over to China without proper paperwork.”
