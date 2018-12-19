Dept working to ensure multiple perspectives reflected in SA history textbooks

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Tuesday approved the reappointment of a ministerial task team to overhaul the current history curriculum from grades 4 to 12.

JOHANNESBURG – The Basic Education Department says it's working to ensure that multiple perspectives are reflected in South Africa’s history textbooks.

Minister Angie Motshekga on Tuesday approved the reappointment of a ministerial task team to overhaul the current history curriculum from grades 4 to 12.

She says the decision was taken to make the subject more Afrocentric and relevant to South African pupils.

Her spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says the department hopes to begin a consultation process in 2020.

“And take it through the necessary channels like Parliament, Cabinet, meeting stakeholders and finalising it. And also, talking to publishers because they also have a huge task of printing these books and making sure that they’re delivered on time.”

