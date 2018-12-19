Dept working to ensure multiple perspectives reflected in SA history textbooks
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Tuesday approved the reappointment of a ministerial task team to overhaul the current history curriculum from grades 4 to 12.
JOHANNESBURG – The Basic Education Department says it's working to ensure that multiple perspectives are reflected in South Africa’s history textbooks.
She says the decision was taken to make the subject more Afrocentric and relevant to South African pupils.
Her spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga says the department hopes to begin a consultation process in 2020.
“And take it through the necessary channels like Parliament, Cabinet, meeting stakeholders and finalising it. And also, talking to publishers because they also have a huge task of printing these books and making sure that they’re delivered on time.”
