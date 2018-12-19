Deaths in EC initiation schools continue to rise
In the most recent incident, a 19-year-old teenage boy died two days ago in the Chris Hani District.
CAPE TOWN - The number of deaths recorded in the summer traditional initiation season in the Eastern Cape continues to climb with 19 boys dead so far.
The Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department says the cause of the initiate's death is unclear at this stage.
The department's Mamkeli Ngam said: “At the moment, we are waiting for post-mortem results to confirm the exact cause of death.”
Most of the boys died from dehydration and septicemia and at least one initiate allegedly committed suicide.
The department has called for a thorough police investigation.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
