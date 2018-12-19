Brian Dames quits Eskom sustainability task team

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed an eight-person task team last week to advise government on actions to resolve the power utility's problems.

JOHANNESBURG - Brian Dames has resigned from the Eskom sustainability task team.

The Presidency says that Dames raised concerns about a perceived conflict of interest relating to the scope of the work and terms of reference of the team.

Dames says that he is still willing to serve the country in other aspects.

