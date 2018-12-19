CT dam levels dropping by 1% each week
Water consumption has increased by 46 million litres per day to 587 million litres per day but that's below the Level 3 usage limit of 650 million litres.
CAPE TOWN – Dams feeding Cape Town have dropped by 1.2 percentage points and the average currently stands at 68.2%.
At this time last year, dams were at 33.1%.
Water consumption has increased by 46 million litres per day to 587 million litres per day.
That's below the Level 3 usage limit of 650 million litres.
The Western Cape dam level average has also dropped by a percentage point and now stands at 57%.
Western Cape Environmental Affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan says: “Last year this time the dam levels were at 31% but by and large we’re seeing that the dams are dropping at a rate of about 1% per week. So, we’d want to urge responsible water usage.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
