CT dam levels dropping by 1% each week

Water consumption has increased by 46 million litres per day to 587 million litres per day but that's below the Level 3 usage limit of 650 million litres.

FILE: Theewaterskloof Dam. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: Theewaterskloof Dam. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Dams feeding Cape Town have dropped by 1.2 percentage points and the average currently stands at 68.2%.

At this time last year, dams were at 33.1%.

Water consumption has increased by 46 million litres per day to 587 million litres per day.

That's below the Level 3 usage limit of 650 million litres.

The Western Cape dam level average has also dropped by a percentage point and now stands at 57%.

Western Cape Environmental Affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan says: “Last year this time the dam levels were at 31% but by and large we’re seeing that the dams are dropping at a rate of about 1% per week. So, we’d want to urge responsible water usage.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

