Court rules Cemair planes may fly again

CAPE TOWN – The South Gauteng High Court has ruled Cemair aircraft may prepare for take-off again but the carrier has to address aviation safety irregularities.

The privately-owned airline has 30 days to lodge an appeal, challenging the Civil Aviation Authority's decision to ground its operations.

The CAA last week suspended the airline's operating licence after finding it contravened legislation and aviation regulations.

An annual licence renewal audit conducted by the Civil Aviation Authority has revealed Cemair has been operating some aircraft above loading limits.

The weights of passengers and baggage declared by flight crew were not the same as those recorded by a service provider contracted by Cemair.

It was also found the airline did not have a qualified flight operations manager.

The CAA's Phindiwe Gwebu says even though the decision to temporarily suspend Cemair’s operations has been overturned by the courts, the carrier still needs to comply with regulations.

The court's interim order has been granted, pending the outcome of Cemair’s appeal to the Director of Civil Aviation, challenging the CAA's decision to suspend its licence.