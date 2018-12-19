CoJ says proper channels not followed in Fleurhof house distribution
On Tuesday, the provincial Human Settlements Department handed over 60 houses that formed part of earmarked 200 units for military veterans.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says the Gauteng Human Settlements Department did not follow proper channels when handing out houses in Fleurhof, north of Johannesburg.
The city says the Fleurhof development is led by its housing department as the implementing agent.
The city and department have been at loggerheads over the funding of the human settlements development grant for the municipality.
Mayor Herman Mashaba's spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka said: “The handover of these properties occurred without the city’s involvement. From the city’s perspective, we believe that it is up to the provincial government to engage the city and other stakeholders before taking such actions.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
