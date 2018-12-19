Claims of cheating in Madagascar's presidential election

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
Go

Claims of cheating in Madagascar's presidential election

Twice-elected Madagascar President Marc Ravalomanana has produced 500 ballot papers handed to him on Tuesday night before the polls opened on Wednesday morning.

This combination of file pictures created on 17 November 2018, shows former presidents of Madagascar and main candidates in the country's 2018 presidential election, Marc Ravalomanana (L) in Antananarivo on August 25, 2018, Andry Rajoelina (R) in Paris on 1 February 2018. Picture: AFP
This combination of file pictures created on 17 November 2018, shows former presidents of Madagascar and main candidates in the country's 2018 presidential election, Marc Ravalomanana (L) in Antananarivo on August 25, 2018, Andry Rajoelina (R) in Paris on 1 February 2018. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

PRETORIA - There have been claims of cheating as Madagascar’s 10 million voters cast their ballot in a presidential runoff between two former leaders who’ve become bitter rivals.

Failure of this election could drive the world’s seventh poorest country into even more despair.

Twice-elected Madagascar President Marc Ravalomanana has produced 500 ballot papers handed to him on Tuesday night before the polls opened on Wednesday morning.

They come from men who told him they’d been given stacks of voters' registration cards and told to use them at as many polling stations as possible.

Ravalomanana fears such cheating could rob him of any change of beating Andry Rajoelina who ousted him in a 2009 coup that drove Madagascar into isolation, instability and poverty.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA