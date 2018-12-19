City of Joburg, Human Settlements Dept set for court battle over budget cut

JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he has proof that the provincial Human Settlements Department is misleading the public regarding the reasons it cut its housing budget by R180 million.

To this end, Mashaba says the city is gearing to take the department to court to reverse the decision.

However, the department has hit back saying that it is justified in its actions because the city failed to spend its allocated budget.

It seems an inter-governmental dispute is on the cards between the Democratic Alliance-led City of Johannesburg administration and the African National Congress-led provincial government.

Over R180 million of the city's budget was cut by Dikgang Moiloa.

Mashaba says he is taking the department to court.

“And I’m personally quite confident, I’m not a lawyer but based on the paper trail that we’ve got, it’s a simple case that they must refund us this money, including our legal costs.”

Human Settlements Departments spokesperson Keith Khoza says they are ready for court action.

“They will be found wanting because they will be exposed for their ineptitude and them not being able to do what’s expected of them.”

Each side has accused the other of hampering service delivery due to these political squabbles.

