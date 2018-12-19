City of Joburg, Human Settlements Dept set for court battle over budget cut
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he has proof that the provincial Human Settlements Department is misleading the public regarding the reasons it cut its housing budget by R180 million.
JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says he has proof that the provincial Human Settlements Department is misleading the public regarding the reasons it cut its housing budget by R180 million.
To this end, Mashaba says the city is gearing to take the department to court to reverse the decision.
However, the department has hit back saying that it is justified in its actions because the city failed to spend its allocated budget.
It seems an inter-governmental dispute is on the cards between the Democratic Alliance-led City of Johannesburg administration and the African National Congress-led provincial government.
Over R180 million of the city's budget was cut by Dikgang Moiloa.
Mashaba says he is taking the department to court.
“And I’m personally quite confident, I’m not a lawyer but based on the paper trail that we’ve got, it’s a simple case that they must refund us this money, including our legal costs.”
Human Settlements Departments spokesperson Keith Khoza says they are ready for court action.
“They will be found wanting because they will be exposed for their ineptitude and them not being able to do what’s expected of them.”
Each side has accused the other of hampering service delivery due to these political squabbles.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Politics
-
[WATCH] Candy crush, dipstick and the little finger- 2018’s Parliament moments
-
Who’s to blame for Joburg’s human settlements development grant cut?
-
[WATCH] 2018: The political year that was
-
2018 in headlines: Top 10 EWN stories that got SA talking
-
[OPINION] Why the ANC itself is the chief impediment to Ramaphosa’s agenda
-
ANC Limpopo confirms resignation of finance manager in VBS Bank scandal
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.